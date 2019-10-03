Convicted killer denied bond on new charges related to Newberry hostage situation

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A man police arrested following a hostage standoff at a government building in Newberry appeared in court for the first time Thursday.
Police say Ricky Bernard Brown, 41, fired a gun several times as he held five employees of the Vocational Rehabilitation Center hostage on Wednesday afternoon.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Brown faces numerous felonies, including kidnapping and gun charges.
Thursday, a judge denied bond for Brown.
He recently got out of prison, where he served 20 years for a voluntary manslaughter conviction. He was released from community supervision in May of 2018.
Police say Brown was also a suspect in an attempted murder case in Newberry in April 2019.
