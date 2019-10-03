Convicted killer denied bond on new charges related to Newberry hostage situation

Convicted killer denied bond on new charges related to Newberry hostage situation
Ricky Bernard Brown faces numerous felonies, including kidnapping and gun charges. (Source: Newberry Police Department)
By Laurel Mallory | October 3, 2019 at 3:48 PM EDT - Updated October 3 at 3:48 PM

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A man police arrested following a hostage standoff at a government building in Newberry appeared in court for the first time Thursday.

Police say Ricky Bernard Brown, 41, fired a gun several times as he held five employees of the Vocational Rehabilitation Center hostage on Wednesday afternoon.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

PREVIOUS STORY | Suspect in Newberry hostage situation previously spent 20 years in prison

Brown faces numerous felonies, including kidnapping and gun charges.

Thursday, a judge denied bond for Brown.

He recently got out of prison, where he served 20 years for a voluntary manslaughter conviction. He was released from community supervision in May of 2018.

Police say Brown was also a suspect in an attempted murder case in Newberry in April 2019.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.