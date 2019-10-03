Cayce Department of Public Safety trying to identify suspect in Fish Hatchery Road hit-and-run incident

The Cayce Department of Public Safety is requesting the community’s help identifying the driver of the vehicle shown below. The suspect was involved in a Hit and Run near Fish Hatchery Road in the City of Cayce. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cayce Department of Public Safety at (803) 794-0456 or report tips anonymously to CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC or www.midlandscrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to an arrest can result in a reward of up to $1,000. #CayceDPS #CaycePride #CrimeSC