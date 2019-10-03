Cayce Department of Public Safety trying to identify suspect in Fish Hatchery Road hit-and-run incident

By WIS News 10 Staff | October 3, 2019 at 8:29 AM EDT - Updated October 3 at 8:29 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cayce Department of Public Safety is trying to identify a suspect in connection to a hit-and-run incident that occurred near Fish Hatchery Road.

The suspect in question was seen driving the vehicle in the video below.

Officials ask that anyone with information contact Cayce Department of Public Safety at (803) 794-0456 or report tips anonymously to CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC or www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

Information that leads to an arrest can result in a reward of up to $1,000.

