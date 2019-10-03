Annual Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence coming Oct. 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s time for the 13th Annual Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence in Columbia.
The walk is Saturday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. along the Vista Greenway in Finlay Park on Laurel Street. It’s free and open to the public.
Before the walk, an information fair begins at 8:30 a.m. to provide information on available services and resources for victims in the community.
At 9:30, a Purple Rally begins that includes a speech from a domestic violence survivor, as well as agencies that work to help those in need in Columbia.
People can also participate in a warm up event before the walk begins at 10.
To sign up for the Walk Against Domestic Violence, click or tap here. Again, registration is free for everyone.
