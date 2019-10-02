Suspect in Newberry hostage situation previously spent 20 years in prison

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has been taken into custody following a hostage situation in Newberry, according to authorities.
Shots were fired several times as police tried to negotiate with the suspect, who has since been identified as 41-year-old Ricky Bernard Brown.
The situation started around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Vocational Rehabilitation Center on Evans Street near Wilson Road, Sheriff Lee Foster said. That’s across from Newberry County Memorial Hospital.
An employee at the center called 911. At first, Brown took about five employees hostage, police said.
All but one of them were able to escape as the situation unfolded. No one else was in the building at the time.
Although the suspect fired several rounds, no one was hurt, police said.
The motive for the situation remains unclear, however police said Brown was a client at the vocational rehab center where this happened.
The center works with people to help them find employment, according to its website. Foster said it’s not unusual for someone who gets out of prison to use their services.
Court records show Brown was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter. He served 20 years in prison and had completed his community supervision in May of 2018.
He now faces numerous charges including five counts of kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm within the city limits, pointing and presenting a firearm and resisting arrest while armed with a deadly weapon.
All roads that were closed during the hostage negotiation have since reopened.
Newberry sheriff’s deputies, the Newberry Police Department, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s SWAT team responded.
