Suspect charged in connection with shooting death of 55-year-old Orangeburg co. man

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged 34-year-old Brandon Brown with the robbery and the shooting death of a 55-year-old man.
Officials found the victim in a home on September 17 lying face up on a kitchen floor along with a cartridge casing nearby, according to the incident report.
‘We believe this to be a robbery gone bad,” the sheriff said. “For whatever reason, this individual decided on his own someone else’s life wasn’t valuable and shot him.”
Witnesses told deputies they saw a vehicle in the front yard and later heard a gunshot inside the home after at least one person went in.
Another witness said the 55-year-old man was seen a few hours later when he stopped by the home to ask about a tool.
Authorities said Brandon Brown has been charged with murder, armed robbery, and criminal conspiracy.
