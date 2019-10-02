Sheriff: Shots fired during ongoing hostage situation at Newberry government building

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Shots have been fired during a hostage situation in Newberry near the hospital.
The situation started around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Vocational Rehabilitation Center on Evans Street near Wilson Road, Sheriff Lee Foster said. That’s across from Newberry County Memorial Hospital.
Foster said there is one shooter and one hostage involved. All others have been evacuated or escaped the building.
At this time, the sheriff does not believe anyone has been injured, but he said shots have been fired.
Newberry sheriff’s deputies, the Newberry Police Department and SWAT are on scene.
The center where this is happening is part of the South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation Department. It works with people with disabilities to help them find employment, according to its website.
