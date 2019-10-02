Segra Park named ‘Class A Ballpark of the Decade’ by Ballpark Digest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the second time, Ballpark Digest is honoring Segra Park as one of the top facilities in baseball.
This time, Segra Park has been named “Class A Ballpark of the Decade” by the publication. The stadium, which opened in 2015, is the home of Columbia Fireflies baseball. The venue has also hosted high school football and baseball games along with American Legion baseball, concerts, and other events.
“We are thrilled that Segra Park was selected for this tremendous distinction,” said Fireflies team president John Katz. “This award truly belongs to the amazing community who make the atmosphere at Segra Park one of the best in all of Minor League Baseball. With the continued growth of the BullStreet District, the ballpark will continue to be a true entertainment destination for our community, visitors to our region and a wonderful gathering place that is here for – and belongs to – everyone in Columbia and the Midlands.”
Formerly named Spirit Communications Park, the stadium was named “Ballpark of the Year” by Ballpark Digest in 2016. Two years later, field managers and umpires across the South Atlantic League recognized Segra Park as “Best Overall Playing Surface in the League.” Also, the venue was honored as the “Best Ballpark Experience” in the South Atlantic League by Stadium Journey.
