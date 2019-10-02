RCSD partners with Ring to help protect neighborhoods

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced its partnership with Ring.com on Tuesday.
Officials said the partnership is “part of an ongoing effort to help make neighborhoods safer.”
“Pictures and video of a crime often play an instrumental part in helping our investigators solve a case,” Sheriff Lott said. “Having this kind of information will help further our investigators, while also allowing them to alert citizens of potential incidents. It’s a win-win for all of us.”
As part of that partnership, RCSD has joined the “Neighbors” app, which was developed by Ring. The app provides residents a way to share and receive real-time updates on crime and safety from areas in areas near their homes.
Residents who are interested in downloading the Neighbors app do not need a Ring security system to download the app.
