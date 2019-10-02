Orangeburg School Superintendent meets with bus driver in the wake of strikes over pay

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This morning the Orangeburg School District Superintendent met with its bus drivers. The meeting comes in the wake of a bus driver strike that started yesterday afternoon over a change in pay policy, that many drivers say resulted in them not getting paid the correct amount.
The pay policy changed July 1st when Orangeburg consolidated into one school district.
The meeting this morning lasted over two hours, and many drivers came out of the meeting with different opinions on how it went. Some drivers said they are confident that the issue is going to be resolved, while others are said their concerns weren’t answered.
“I depend on my bus check to get me through, I have a child, bills, so this is very hard because we are use to getting one set pay and then we have someone come in and cut our bills? How are we going to survive?” David Brown, a bus driver, said.
Many drivers, like Brown, said the district never warned bus drivers about the pay change.
“We are here to get the children to and from school and we just want to be compensated for all that we do,” Brown said.
Orangeburg School District Superintendent Dr. Darrell Johnson said the new policy is to pay drivers based on the time they drove by clocking in, rather than paying drivers based on the anticipated time that the bus route takes, which might be causing a change in pay.
“Each one of our former districts, they were doing things in a totally different way, there truly was autonomy. It’s a new day. Its Orangeburg county. There’s going to be some growing pains but let’s try to make it alright, the key is to address the issue and make it right, for one reason our children,” Johnson said.
Some drivers say they never received paychecks from buses they drove during the summer… which Johnson says happened before the time of the consolidation.
“We could have done a better job of talking to the bus drivers before the school year started about all the things that we’re changing,” Johnson said.
Johnson said that all drivers will be paid for the time they worked and that the district is working to get these issues resolved as quickly as possible.
He also said that out of 200 drivers, only 14 were still on strike this morning. All the drivers that were still on strike this morning were covered by sub bus drivers so school buses and routes were not affected.
