Orangeburg Co. deputies search for 2 ‘persons of interest’ in connection with deadly shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities in Orangeburg County are searching for two men who have been considered persons of interest in connection with a deadly shooting.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 36-year-old Antoine Johnson and 30-year-old Benjamin Wright. Officials believe the two Orangeburg men may have information about a shooting that killed another Orangeburg man on September 21.
Deputies made their way to Corona Drive around 6:30 a.m. that day after getting calls about the shooting. Witnesses told investigators they heard a female calling for a man “to just get in the car” before hearing multiple gunshots. According to the report, witnesses said the driver of the car sped off after realizing the man was shot. Officials said the victim is believed to have been shot after being in the line of fire.
After speaking with that victim, officials said a second victim was brought in from the same incident. That person died from the injuries suffered during the incident.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of either of these men, contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550. You may also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.