Local law enforcement agencies partner with Ring app to help make neighborhoods safer

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the nation have partnered with Ring to keep communities safer.
Now, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Irmo Police Department are also partnering with the Neighbors app by Ring to help protect neighborhoods in the midlands from crime.
The Neighbors app by Ring is completely free for anyone to download, whether or not you have a Ring security system installed. The app allows residents in areas to post about crime happening in their neighborhood. Now, police can post about crimes or ask residents to help them investigate using footage from their front doors.
“I’m constantly getting notifications of little videos where someone is coming and trying to open a car door or some stranger comes up to the door and looks inside and then walks away. So, it’s a really good awareness tool,” Mike Ward, a Friarsgate resident, said.
The Neighbors by Ring app allows residents to post about these types of crimes anonymously and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it’s voluntary whether a resident wants to submit video surveillance.
“Everything that people share is voluntary,” Richland County Sheriff’s Department Captain Maria Yturria said. “We don’t actually have access to look at their cameras without people sharing them.”
Captain Yturria said that officers aren’t anonymous so that they can post about crimes or ask residents to help with an investigation.
“It’s like a neighborhood watch, only digital,” Captain Yturria said. “So, they are already communicating with people in their neighborhood, their subdivisions and now, they are happy to be able to provide this information to us.”
Ward, who has used the app for over a year, said this partnership makes him feel safer.
“So, when someone’s car is broken into, people typically aren’t awake. They aren’t paying attention. There’s not a lot of traffic. I think these Ring devices and the partnership with the Irmo Police Department will be extremely beneficial to our community,” Ward said.
Some Ring users have voiced concerns over privacy, but Ward said the current system doesn’t invade privacy.
“It’s not like they have an open portal to come look at someone’s Ring video. As long as it stays separate and always requires permission from the homeowner, I think we’ll be pretty safe,” Ward said.
The Richland County Sherriff’s Department and the Irmo Police Department are the first law enforcement in the Midlands to partner with Ring.
Officials with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said that the new partnership is a great communication tool, but in emergencies, it’s essential to call 911.
