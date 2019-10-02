Hotel business license suspended by city officials following criminal activity

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, officials with the City of Cayce suspended the business license for Knights Inn Hotel, which is located at 1987 Airport Boulevard.
The suspension comes after authorities with the Cayce Department of Public Safety listened to a 911 call from a domestic violence victim. The victim said management at the hotel refused to call 911 on her behalf when she needed help.
“This move is not taken lightly by the City," Cayce City Manager Tracy Hegler said in a statement. "Over the past few years, no business licenses have been suspended or revoked in the City. This shows the severity and high level of concern we have for our citizens, officers and patrons of the business.”
In total, officials said they responded to 169 calls for service at the hotel in the past 90 days. Of those calls, criminal complaints were filed in 97 of those responses. There have been arrests for trafficking methamphetamine, strong-armed robbery, and attempted murder during the 90-day period. The hotel owner has also been charged and convicted of operating a nuisance business.
Officials said the suspension will be upheld pending a hearing before Cayce City Council members on October 24 at 5:30 p.m.
