FIRST ALERT: A Temperature Drop Is Coming

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Just hang on for a few more days.
Weather Headlines
-Intense heat will continue for a few more days
-We could set new records for daytime highs Thursday and Friday.
-A blast of cooler air will arrive by the weekend. Highs may settle in the upper 70s to start the weekend.
Weather Summary
A midweek blast of heat is expected as we move through the last few days of the work week.
Record heat is expected Thursday with a high of 97 and Friday will bring little improvement with a high of 96. Both days could set new records across the Midlands.
The pattern that is driving this heat is a dominating ridge of high pressure that is ushering in heat from the south and southwest.
A front will arrive late Friday into early Saturday.
There will be a few showers and storms as the front arrives. Storm chances at 20%. The good news is there is relief on the way.
By the weekend we are expecting the temperatures to dip to the upper 70s and low 80s.
