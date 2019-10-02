First Alert Forecast: Tracking near-record heat, then much cooler by your weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more near-record heat. Then, our temperatures will take a dip by the weekend!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’re tracking near-record high temperatures Thursday and Friday. In fact, we’re forecasting highs in the mid to upper 90s.
· A cold front sweeps through the area by Friday, giving way to much cooler weather by the weekend. Highs will drop into the 70s and 80s Saturday and Sunday.
· More 70s and 80s are expected next week.
· A few isolated showers are also possible Friday through Sunday (20%). Rain chances are around 30% Monday and Tuesday.
· Our next cold front moves in early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be warm and muggy, with low temperatures in the 70s.
Brace yourself for near-record high temperatures Thursday and Friday. In fact, on Thursday, forecast highs could soar into the upper 90s. The current record high for Thursday is 95 degrees set back in 1986 as well. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.
For Friday, we’re forecasting highs in the mid 90s. The current record is 97 degrees set back in 1954. We’ll watch the thermometer for you. Also, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers and storms are possible as a cold front pushes in from the northwest. Rain chances will be around 20%.
Once the front passes to our south, much cooler weather will move into our area. In fact, by Saturday, highs will drop into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Sunday. A few isolated showers are possible Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances rise to 30% early next week as our next cold front moves in.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Warm and Muggy. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Even Hotter. Highs in the upper 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.