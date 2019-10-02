First Alert Forecast: Record Heat Possible Next Few Days!

Just When You Thought It Couldn’t Get Hotter…
It’s another day of miserably Hot and Humid conditions across the Midlands (and the entire Southeast….Ohio Valley and News England) today. We’ll be flirting with record Highs over the few days, as we’ll be 12-15 degrees above normal.
The looooooong awaited pattern will change will be here Saturday. The ridge of High pressure will breakdown and move East as a cold front moves in from the North. This will put an end, once and for all, to Summer 2019! The front should kick up a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday night into early Saturday morning.
Another cold front moving through Monday will really put the nail in the coffin for the heat! With a bit more moisture to work with…we should have a better chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday/Tuesday. Highs will cool further…with upper 70s middle of next week.
Weather Highlights:
- Hot days and mild nights today through Friday.
- (May see record Highs Thursday)
- MUCH Cooler temperatures are here by the weekend.
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. HOT! Highs middle 90s
Tonight: Fair, patchy Fog late. Lows lower 70s
Thursday : Mostly sunny. Hot! Highs middle to upper 90s
