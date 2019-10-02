Fire departments in the Midlands offer safety tips for Fire Prevention Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fireteams around the nation are educating residents about the best practices to prevent or survive a residential fire.
Experts say when it comes to a house fire you need to keep one thing in mind.
“The most important thing is to get out,” said Columbia Fire Assistant Fire Chief George Adams.
South Carolina has seen 46 fire fatalities this year. With October marked as National Fire Prevention Month, firefighters are making a special push to make sure families are doing everything to make sure their homes are fire safe.
“First thing, we need to make sure there’s a smoke alarm in every bedroom and outside every bedroom on every level,” Adams said. “You should have a fire extinguisher on at least every level. Have two ways out in every room. Quite naturally, the door is one, and if you can’t get out the door, the window would be the secondary one.”
If your home is already on fire and you make it out, Adams says, it may be a hard decision…but don’t go back in to be a hero.
“We tell people not to go inside for any reason. For loved ones, or for their favorite animal or pet is inside. Let the fire department go in. I know that’s kind of hard to say,” he said. “A lot of times, people don’t know what to do if they’re in a situation like that. But if you go in, the chances really decrease, because you don’t have the proper equipment on.”
Adams says the best plan to protect yourself and your family is to make sure you’re prepared before it’s too late.
“It’s very imperative that you practice these things,” he said.
Adams also advised, crawling low to the ground as you make your way out of a serious house fire. He says staying low will make it a little easier to breathe. As far as prevention, he says, make sure you’re paying attention to what you’re doing in the kitchen. National data shows that cooking is the leading cause of residential fires.
Columbia Fire Department will host a Fire Prevention Parade and Block Party on Saturday, October 12th at 11 a.m. to help further fire safety education in the area.
