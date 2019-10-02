FBI releases latest crime statistics for The Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released the 2018 crime statistics for the Midlands.
While violent crimes have risen overall, other numbers have dropped. The data only includes crimes that were actually reported to law enforcement.
Data shows that in Richland County the total incidents of violent crimes in 2018 were 2,050. That’s a 3.7% increase over the previous year of 1,977.
A breakdown of that number by the type of crime committed reveals murder and manslaughter rates have risen by 17% to a total of 27 cases.
Aggravated assaults rose from just over 1,500 in 2017 to just over 1,600 in 2018.
Statistics for Columbia show violent crime rates have gon done by .5% totaling 549 cases.
However, murder and manslaughter rates rose by 60% from 10 cases in 2017 to 16 cases in 2018.
Aggravated assaults slightly rose to 656 reported cases in 2018.
In Lexington County, data shows violent crimes went up by 4.5% to a total of 549 cases from 2017 to 2018.
Murder and manslaughter cases went down 40% to nine incidents last year. 395 aggravated assaulted cases were reported.
