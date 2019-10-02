1 dead following crash on Old Orangeburg Road, parents should expect delays to Saxe Gotha Elementary

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died following an accident that occurred early Wednesday morning on Old Orangeburg Road.
Parents and guardians dropping off their children at Saxe Gotha Elementary school should expect delays.
Lexington County officials are investigating the cause of the incident.
Old Orangeburg Road between Southwood Drive and Platt Springs Road will be closed until further notice.
School access to Saxe Gotha Elementary School will be from Southwood Drive.
This is a developing story.
Check back for updates.
