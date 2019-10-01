Troopers want help finding person who killed motorcyclist in I-20 hit-and-run

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - State troopers have released a basic vehicle description of a truck they say a suspect was driving at the time of a deadly hit and run on Interstate 20.
The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday on I-20 West near Exit 63 for Bush River Road in Lexington County.
A motorcyclist laid down his bike and was then run over by the driver of a truck who did not stop, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
Jeffrey Jay Wurtz, 44, died at the scene, the Lexington County coroner confirmed.
The coroner added that Wurtz was not wearing a helmet.
The truck driven by the suspect was a tractor-trailer with a white or silver box trailer, SCHP said Tuesday.
Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck as a hit and run. Anyone with information should call SCHP at 803-737-8323 or 1-800-768-1501. Tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372).
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.