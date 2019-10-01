SC Department of Education releases report cards for schools, districts

October 1, 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Education released report cards for schools, districts, and the state.

These reports show the overall performance of each during the 2018-19 school year.

According to the Department of Education, schools received ratings of Excellent, Good, Average, Below Average, and Unsatisfactory on their report cards based on a 100-point scale.

Overall, 77% of school ratings across the state either improved or remained the same. Compared to ratings received in 2018, 37% of schools increased by at least one overall rating while 40% of schools held onto the same rating. The report also indicated that 17% of schools dropped by at least one overall rating.

Here’s a look at ratings for schools in the Midlands:

EXCELLENT

Calhoun County Public Schools

Sandy Run School (Middle)

Charter Institute at Erskine

Gray Collegiate Academy (High)

Fairfield County Public Schools

Fairfield Magnet School for Math and Science

Kelly Miller Elementary

Kershaw County School District

Bethune Elementary

Lugoff-Elgin Middle

Lexington County School District One

Lake Murray Elementary

Lexington High

Meadow Glen Elementary

Midway Elementary

Red Bank Elementary

River Bluff High

School District of Newberry County

Mid-Carolina Middle

Prosperity-Rikard Elementary

Orangeburg Consolidated School District 3

Elloree Elementary

Orangeburg Consolidated School District 4

Lockett Elementary

Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5

OCSD High School For Health Professions

Richland School District One

Brennan Elementary

Brockman Elementary

Crayton Middle

Dreher High

Rosewood Elementary

Satchel Ford Elementary

Richland School District Two

Blythewood High

Blythewood Middle

E.L. Wright Middle

Forest Lake Elementary

Lake Carolina Elementary Upper

Langford Elementary School

Longleaf Middle

Muller Road Middle

Summit Parkway Middle (Elementary)

School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties

Chapin High

Chapin Middle

Dutch Fork High

Dutch Fork Middle

Lake Murray Elementary

Spring Hill High

South Carolina Public Charter School District

East Point Academy

Sumter School District

Hillcrest Middle

GOOD

Calhoun County Public Schools

Calhoun County High School

St. Matthews K-8 (Middle)

Clarendon School District One

Walker Gamble Elementary

Clarendon County School District Three

Scott’s Branch High

Fairfield County Public Schools

Geiger Elementary

Kershaw County School District

Camden High

Leslie M. Stover Middle

Lugoff-Elgin High

Mt. Pisgah Elementary

Pine Tree Hill Elementary

Lexington County School District One

Gilbert High

Lexington Middle

Meadow Glen Middle

New Providence Elementary

Pleasant Hill Middle

Rocky Creek Elementary

White Knoll High

Lexington School District Two

Cyril B. Busbee Creative Arts Academy

R.H. Fulmer Middle School

Riverbank Elementary

Wood Elementary

School District of Newberry County

Boundary Street Elementary

Little Mountain Elementary

Mid-Carolina High

Pomaria-Garmany Elementary

Reuben Elementary

Orangeburg Consolidated School District 3

Elloree Elementary (Middle)

Vance-Providence Elementary

Orangeburg Consolidated School District 4

Branchville High

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High

Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5

Bethune-Bowman Middle/High

North Middle/High

Richland School District One

A.C. Moore Elementary

Annie Burnside Elementary

Gadsden Elementary

Hand Middle

Meadowfield Elementary

St. Andrews Middle

W.G. Sanders Middle

W.A. Perry Middle

Watkins-Nance Elementary

Richland School District Two

Bethel-Hanberry Elementary

Catawba Trail Elementary

E.L. Wright Middle

Kelly Mill Med Pro Magnet School

Killian Elementary Steam Leaders Magnet

Polo Road Elementary

Pontiac Elementary

Rice Creek Elementary

Ridge View High

Round Top Elementary

Spring Valley High

Summit Parkway Middle

School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties

Crossroads Intermediate

Harbison West Elementary

Nursery Road Elementary - Arts Magnet

Oak Pointe Elementary

River Springs Elementary

Saluda County School District

Hollywood Elementary

South Carolina Public Charter School District

Felton Laboratory Charter School

Midlands Arts Conservatory

Sumter School District

Alice Drive Elementary

Alice Drive Middle

Ebenezer Middle

Millwood Elementary

AVERAGE

Clarendon School District One

Scott’s Branch Middle

St. Paul Elementary

Clarendon School District Two

Manning High

Manning Jr. High

Clarendon County School District Three

East Clarendon Middle/High

Charter Institute at Erskine

Midlands Stem Institute

South Carolina Virtual Charter School

Fairfield County Public Schools

Fairfield Central High

Fairfield Elementary

McCrorey-Liston School of Technology

Kershaw County School District

Baron Dekalb Elementary

Camden Elementary School of the Creative Arts

Camden Middle

Doby’s Mill Elementary

Jackson School

Lugoff Elementary

North Central High

North Central Middle

Wateree Elementary

Lee County School District

Lee Central Middle

Lower Lee Elementary

Lexington County School District One

Carolina Springs Elementary

Carolina Springs Middle

Deerfield Elementary

Gilbert Elementary

Gilbert Middle

Lexington Elementary

Oak Grove Elementary

Pelion High

Pleasant Hill Elementary

Saxe Gotha Elementary

White Knoll Elementary

White Knoll Middle

Lexington School District Two

Northside Middle School

Pine Ridge Middle

Saluda River Academy for the Arts

Springdale Elementary

Lexington County School District Three

Batesburg-Leesville Elementary

Batesburg-Leesville High

Batesburg-Leesville Middle

School District of Newberry County

Gallman Elementary

Newberry High

Newberry Middle

Orangeburg Consolidated School District 3

Holly Hill Elementary

Holly Hill-Roberts Middle

St. James-Gaillard Elementary

Orangeburg Consolidated School District 4

Branchville High

Carver-Edisto Middle

Edisto Elementary

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Elementary

Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5

Bethune-Bowman Elementary

Brookdale Elementary

Dover Elementary

Mellichamp Elementary

North Middle/High (Middle)

Sheridan Elementary

Whittaker Elementary

Richland School District One

Alcorn Middle

Arden Elementary

Burton-Pack Elementary

Carolina School for Inquiry

Carver Lyon Elementary

Forest Heights Elementary

H.B. Rhame Elementary

Heyward Gibbes Middle

Hopkins Elementary

Hopkins Middle

Logan Elementary

Mill Creek Elementary

Pine Grove Elementary



Richland One Charter Middle

South Kilbourne Elementary

Southeast Middle

William S. Sandel Elementary

Richland School District Two

Bookman Road Elementary

Bridge Creek Elementary

Dent Middle

Jackson Creek Elementary

L.W. Conder Elementary Arts Integrated Magnet school

Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary

Muller Road Middle

North Springs Elementary

Richland Northeast High

Sandlapper Elementary

Westwood High

Windsor Elementary

School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties

Ballentine Elementary

Chapin Elementary

Chapin Intermediate

Dutch Fork Elementary

H.E. Corley Elementary School - A Leadership Magnet and Montessori

Irmo Elementary

Irmo High School International School for the Arts

Irmo Middle School International Academic Magnet

Leaphart Elementary School Steam Magnet

Saluda County School District

Saluda Elementary

Saluda Middle

Sumter School District

Bates Middle

Chestnut Oaks Middle

Crestwood High

Furman Middle

Kingsbury Elementary

Manchester Elementary

R.E. Davis College Preparatory Academy

Sumter High

BELOW AVERAGE

Calhoun County Public Schools

Sandy Run School (Elementary)

St. Matthews K-8 (Elementary)

Clarendon School District Two

Manning Elementary

Charter Institute at Erskine

The Montessori School of Camden

Kershaw County School District

Blaney Elementary

Midway Elementary

Lee County School District

Dennis Elementary

Lee Central High

Lexington County School District One

Forts Pond Elementary

Pelion Elementary

Pelion Middle

Lexington School District Two

Airport High

Brookland-Cayce High

Congaree Elementary

Lexington School District Four

Frances Mack Intermediate

Sandhills Elementary

Sandhills Middle

Swansea High

School District of Newberry County

Newberry Elementary

Orangeburg Consolidated School District 3

Lake Marion High School and Technology Center

Orangeburg Consolidated School District 4

Edisto High

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High

Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5

Marshall Elementary

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High

Robert E. Howard Middle

William J. Clark Middle

Richland School District One

A.J. Lewis Greenview Elementary

Bradley Elementary

Caughman Road Elementary

Columbia High

Eau Claire High

Edward E. Taylor Elementary

Horrell Hill Elementary

Hyatt Park Elementary

John P. Thomas Elementary

Lower Richland High

W.J. Keenan High

Webber Elementary

Richland School District Two

Joseph Keels Elementary

School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties

Seven Oaks Elementary School Media Magnet

South Carolina Public Charter School District

South Carolina Connections Academy

Saluda County School District

Saluda High

Sumter School District

Crosswell Drive Elementary

Lakewood High

Lemira Elementary

Rafting Creek Elementary

Wilder Elementary

UNSATISFACTORY

Charter Institute at Erskine

Midlands Stem Institute (Elementary)

Odyssey Online Learning

South Carolina Virtual Charter School

Fairfield County Public Schools

Fairfield Middle

Lee County School District

West Lee Elementary

Lexington School District Two

Cayce Elementary

School District of Newberry County

Whitmire Community School

Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5

Bethune-Bowman Middle/High (Middle)

Richland School District One

C.A. Johnson High

Richland School District Two

Richland Two Charter High School

South Carolina Public Charter School District

Midlands Middle College

Sumter School District

Cherryvale Elementary

High Hills Elementary

Pocalla Springs Elementary

R.E. Davis College Preparatory Academy (Elementary)

Willow Drive Elementary

Click here to see the complete report for all districts and schools across the state.

