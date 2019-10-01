SC advocate plans to introduce bill to prevent cruel tethering of animals

“We have a contract with Richland County Animal Care to provide basic housing and care needs for strays that are picked up after hours. This particular case involved a case of lengthy, long-term neglect by the owner. The pet was housed and cared for in accordance with our contract with Richland County Animal Care. These animals are held for 5 days and then placed up (for) adoption or transferred back to the shelter. Obviously, we wish that we could provide extensive care to all strays that we see, but the contract with the county doesn’t allow for this to occur and we as a private practice do not receive the taxpayer funding that organizations such as Pawmetto Lifeline receive. We strongly feel that our practice has been completely and erroneously misrepresented in suggesting we had any role in the neglect of this pet. The role of neglect lies solely on the owner.”