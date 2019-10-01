RCSD searching for burglary suspect who broke front glass door of Walgreens

By Jazmine Greene | September 30, 2019 at 9:49 PM EDT - Updated September 30 at 9:49 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man who broke into a Walgreens on the 2300 block of Decker Blvd.

Around 10 p.m. on September 18th the suspect broke into the business through the front glass door. Once inside he stole $5,000 worth of drugs from the pharmacy and two packs of cigarettes.

Officials say the suspect was last seen wearing a dark jacket, a white t-shirt, black jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

