New fee begins Tuesday for rideshare passengers headed to Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you’re heading to Charleston Airport and plan on taking Uber or Lyft, you may notice a new fee applied to your ride.
The Aviation Authority board approved a $3.25 fee earlier this month that will be added to all rideshares dropping off at the airport.
The new fee is set to start on Tuesday.
“The TNC’s (rideshares) are growing at three times the rate of the airport demands infrastructure," Airport CFO Doug Boston said. "In order to defray the costs of that infrastructure we had put an additional drop off fee on Uber and Lyft.”
This fee is in addition to the already established pick-up fee from the airport on ridesharing apps which has been in place since 2015.
Airport officials say rideshare apps make up more than 80 percent of the transportation to the airport.
They’ve spent more than $2 million to expand parking and accommodations for rideshares.
