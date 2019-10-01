Legendary hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa to headline Famously Hot New Year concert

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year, Salt-N-Pepa will headline the Famously Hot New Year which takes place in downtown Columbia.
The legendary Grammy-award winning group is known for their Billboard chart-topping singles ”Shoop” and “Whatta Man” were instrumental in paving the way for female artists in hip-hop.
The celebration, now in its eighth year, will also feature The High Divers and Columbia’s own Cottontown Soul Society to open this year’s show. Following the concert, there will be a countdown to midnight to ring in the New Year.
Famously Hot New Year will take place on December 31. Admission for the event is free.
