FIRST ALERT: We Have To Wait A Few More Days For Cooler Temperatures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Have you grown tired of the summer temperatures? We will have to deal with them for a few more days.
We started out the work week by breaking a record. We reached a daytime high of 99° on the last day of September.
We will be keeping an eye on the records for the rest of this week. We will get pretty close to meeting or exceeding records Tuesday through Friday as we continue to feel temperatures 10-15° above the average.
The average for this time of year is 81° The cooler air will finally arrive by the weekend. We are expecting a high of 80° Saturday afternoon.
That will be a big transition from the daytime highs we will feel during the work week.
Here is a look back at all the hot temperatures we endured during the month of September. We were below average for three days out of the entire month.
