First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking more 90s, then a big temperature drop!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re looking forward to much cooler weather by the weekend!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect warm, muggy conditions tonight. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s.
· We’re tracking near-record high temperatures Wednesday through Friday. In fact, we’re forecasting highs in the mid to upper 90s.
· A cold front sweeps through the area by Friday, giving way to much cooler weather by the weekend. Highs will drop into the 70s and 80s.
· More 70s and 80s are expected next week.
· A few isolated showers are also possible Friday through Sunday (20%). Rain chances are around 30% Monday and Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be warm and muggy, with low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.
Get ready for the near-record high temperatures over the next few days.
Highs will climb into the mid 90s Wednesday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. The current record high for Wednesday is 95 degrees set back in 1986. By Thursday, forecast highs could soar into the mid to upper 90s. The current record high for Thursday is 95 degrees set back in 1986 as well. And for Friday, we’re forecasting highs in the mid 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers are possible (20%). The current record is 97 degrees set back in 1954. We’ll watch the thermometer for you.
By Friday, a cold front will push through the Midlands. That front will usher in much cooler weather into the area. In fact, by this weekend, highs will drop into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Again, a few isolated showers are possible by Friday as well as on Saturday and Sunday. Rain Rain chances rise to 30% early next week.
We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. Hurricane Lorenzo remains a powerful storm over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Lorenzo poses no threat to land at this time.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Warm and Muggy. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Even Hotter. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the lower 80s.
