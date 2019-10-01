First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking more 90s, then a big temperature drop!

Highs will climb into the mid 90s Wednesday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. The current record high for Wednesday is 95 degrees set back in 1986. By Thursday, forecast highs could soar into the mid to upper 90s. The current record high for Thursday is 95 degrees set back in 1986 as well. And for Friday, we’re forecasting highs in the mid 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers are possible (20%). The current record is 97 degrees set back in 1954. We’ll watch the thermometer for you.