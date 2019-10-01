First Alert Forecast: Brace For More Heat The Next Few Days

The pattern will change by the weekend. The ridge of High pressure will begin to breakdown as the Jetstream moves to the south and strong High pressure from the North will settle into the deep South. This will put an end to the middle and upper 90s until next summer! Much cooler conditions will move in by the weekend. Keep in mind, not talking about starting the fireplace and breaking out the sweatshirts, however it will be noticeably cooler. We may see a disturbance move through the state by Monday/Tuesday, this would give us a better chance of showers. Highs will fall into the 80s with a few upper 70s.