First Alert Forecast: Brace For More Heat The Next Few Days

Unseasonably Hot and Dry Conditions Will Continue A Few More Days
A strong High pressure will rule over the Southeast through the week. It’s the same old song we’ve been singing for weeks, hot, dry days…clear mild nights. We’ll be flirting with record Highs over the next several days, as we reach the lower to middle 90s…10+ degrees above average.
The pattern will change by the weekend. The ridge of High pressure will begin to breakdown as the Jetstream moves to the south and strong High pressure from the North will settle into the deep South. This will put an end to the middle and upper 90s until next summer! Much cooler conditions will move in by the weekend. Keep in mind, not talking about starting the fireplace and breaking out the sweatshirts, however it will be noticeably cooler. We may see a disturbance move through the state by Monday/Tuesday, this would give us a better chance of showers. Highs will fall into the 80s with a few upper 70s.
Weather Highlights:
- Hot days and mild nights today through Friday.
- (May see some record Highs this week)
- Cooler temperatures are here by the weekend.
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. Highs lower 90s
Tonight: Fair. Lows Near 70
Wednesday and Thursday : Mostly sunny. Hot! Highs middle 90s
