Family disappointed after man granted plea deal in connection with teen’s death in 2015

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man charged in connection with the death of a Columbia teenager who was shot and killed in 2015 was granted a five-year plea deal for misprision of a felony Tuesday afternoon.
In 2015, 17-year-old Eric Washington was shot and killed at T.S. Martin Park in Columbia. Officials said the shooting in March 2015 stemmed from an incident that happened earlier in the day.
In court on Tuesday, Jahmir Taylor pled guilty for misprision of a felony, meaning he knew a felony occurred but didn’t do anything to bring attention to law enforcement.
Pamela Dinkins, Washington’s mother, sat inside the courtroom and made an emotional testimony begging the judge to not grant Taylor the plea deal. Dinkins referred to Taylor as a “career criminal” during her testimony and court records show Taylor has multiple arrests, dating back to 2014, including multiple weapons charges.
“We’re not supposed to bury our kids. We’re not supposed to go through this. If they don’t speak for their kids, then who can hear their voice? You have to learn to speak for your kids. Because that’s why these people are getting away with it. Because no one wants to speak for their children. You have to,” Dinkins said. “He gets to walk free. He gets another chance at life. Eric was 17, and he had a career ahead of him. He had scholarships. Eric played football and baseball. Eric was in the Army National Guard. What 17-year-old kid joins the Army National Guard in high school and do one weekend a month? Eric had a future, a goal of life, and all of that was ripped from me.”
Also in court sat Washington’s uncle, John Martin. While he doesn’t agree with the plea deal, he said he found a way to forgive Taylor despite not getting the justice he was hoping for.
“In my life, I’ve been through a lot. I’ve done a lot of things that I’ve been forgiven for. So I had no choice but to stand in there today and forgive this young man, in hopes that he will do something different when he’s out,” Martin said.
During court, the solicitor said to the judge there was only one witness saying Taylor was shooting towards Washington at the time of the incident and said the case was stronger against his counterpart, Jeremiah Pugh, who was found not guilty of the killing in a trial back in 2017.
Since Pugh’s trial in 2017, he’s since been arrested again on unrelated charges and is currently being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
