Family disappointed after man granted plea deal in connection with teen’s death in 2015

“We’re not supposed to bury our kids. We’re not supposed to go through this. If they don’t speak for their kids, then who can hear their voice? You have to learn to speak for your kids. Because that’s why these people are getting away with it. Because no one wants to speak for their children. You have to,” Dinkins said. “He gets to walk free. He gets another chance at life. Eric was 17, and he had a career ahead of him. He had scholarships. Eric played football and baseball. Eric was in the Army National Guard. What 17-year-old kid joins the Army National Guard in high school and do one weekend a month? Eric had a future, a goal of life, and all of that was ripped from me.”