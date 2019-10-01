Columbia Fire responding to fire at American Recycling and Parts salvage yard

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Fire is at the scene of a fire that broke out at American Recycling and Parts salvage yard located at 7716 Fairfield Rd.
Crews were dispatched to the fire around 8:20 Tuesday morning. They are attacking the fire from the air with ladder trucks.
Columbia Fire is attempting to contain the fire from above before using hand lines and firefighters on the ground.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Columbia officials are investigating.
