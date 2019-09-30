Wonnum, Charlton earn SEC honors after win over Kentucky

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina seniors DJ Wonnum and Joseph Charlton have been recognized for their efforts in the Gamecocks’ 24-7 win against Kentucky on Saturday.
Wonnum was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week. The Gamecocks’ defensive line recorded a career-high three sacks against the Wildcats while helping South Carolina limit Kentucky to 212 yards in the contest. This is the first time Wonnum has earned this award, but he was previously named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week three times.
Meanwhile, Joseph Charlton was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.
The former A.C. Flora standout finished Saturday’s game with nine punts and averaged 51.2 yards per attempt. Of those nine punts, five forced Kentucky to start drives inside their 20-yard line.
Charlton is currently second behind Kentucky’s Max Duffy in the country in punting averaging 49.8 yards per attempt.
South Carolina returns to action on October 12 when they travel to Georgia.
