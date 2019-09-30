Woman says think twice about stopping to help after close encounter with driver in Thursday’s fiery I20 crash

“One of the biggest things I want is people to think twice when they see an accident. My husband was nice enough to get out and try to help and I’m calling 911, but this could have turned into a deadly scene just by our stopping to help, and it really has been a nightmare for me. If I were to ever do this again, or I’m driving and I see an accident, I think what I would do is note my location, call 911, but I would keep moving. No one seemed attentive to me and I think there are victims out there who aren’t being heard,” Fahey said.