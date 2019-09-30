Three months later, residents say Millwood Avenue HAWK signal is catching on

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been almost three months since city and state officials unveiled a welcome safety addition to the Millwood Avenue corridor, and many of those who live nearby believe it’s working.
Prior to the July installation of the HAWK signal, or “high intensity activated crosswalk,” three pedestrians had been killed in four years along Millwood Avenue. While a longstanding crosswalk existed at the corner of Millwood Avenue and House Street, people often resorted to dodging cars to safely get across.
According to State Rep. Seth Rose (D-District 72), who was instrumental in helping secure the funding for the signal, it cost SCDOT $35,000. An additional $500,000 will be available for more safety features in the spring of 2020, courtesy of the Richland County Transportation Committee -- which is funded by the gas tax.
“The signal is not the end of the line here,” Rose said. “We’ll very likely have some sort of median put in place this spring so that people can get halfway across and have refuge before going the rest of the way.”
Rose said he realizes not everyone will choose to utilize the crosswalk, but said he’s able to come to terms with the fact that the measure is in place as an option for people.
“It’s real good for safety, safety is the most important thing,” said Glen Jenkins, who lives nearby. “It’s good they put it in this area because they didn’t leave nobody out.”
Jenkins uses the crosswalk multiple times a day and said for the most part, drivers stop when they see the red lights activated when pedestrians hit a button.
“You always got them renegades -- the renegades who want to just push the limit and I’m like, come on! I’m on feet…you’re in a car!” he said.
Marvin Heller is a member of the Lyon Street Community Association and said while not everyone will use the crosswalk, he and his neighbors feel like their voices are being heard and their lives are valued.
“We are encouraged that somebody finally decided that it’s not right for people to die crossing the street,” he said. “It provides an option, you can be safe if you use it. Now, there are going to be people that want to dash across the street without using it, there’s not a lot we can do about that, but like I said, there’s an option here to be safe.”
A portion of Millwood Avenue that extends from Gervais Street to Gladden Street will be resurfaced using $485,000 approved by the county’s transportation committee. According to the committee, that stretch of road is the most crucial part of the larger $1.5 million pedestrian plan on tap for Millwood Avenue.
The resurfacing project is slated to begin in spring of 2020.
