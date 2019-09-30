Sumter man dead following shooting on Dingle Street, officials say shooting not random

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) -Sumter officials are investigating a shooting that left one person dead around 2:47 a.m. Monday near the 500 block of Dingle Street.
The victim, Mckenzie Stewart, 42, was pronounced dead at Prisma Health Tuomey after succumbing to a gunshot wound he sustained during the incident.
Official say an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning at MUSC in Charleston. Stewart’s next of kin has been notified.
Sumter officials believe that the shooting incident was not random.
The City of Sumter Police Department and The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is investigating.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.