Report: Columbia among top 100 metro economies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A recently released report from the U.S. Conference of Mayors shows Columbia among the top metro economies in the country.
According to the report, Columbia is ranked 73rd among the nation’s top metro economies. The report ranks 381 metro economies in the country.
The report also noted that Columbia has a gross metro product of $42.3 billion. It also stated the economy in the region represents more than 15% of South Carolina’s gross state product.
To see the full report, click here.
