NTSB releases final report on deadly 2018 train accident in Cayce

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today the National Transportation Safety Board released a final 90-page report on the deadly train accident on February 4th of last year in Cayce that killed 2 people and injured 90 others.
The report follows hearings the NTSB held in July in Washington DC, looking into the causes of the crash and methods to prevent crashes like this in the future.
The report concludes it was “the failure of the CSX to assess and mitigate the risk associated with operating through a signal suspension, and a failure to detect a switch in the wrong position.”
The NTSB found the CSX conductor “failed to properly reposition the switch for the main track”, which allowed Amtrak train P91 to be routed onto the storage track where a CSX storage train was located.
The report also cites the Federal Railroad Administration’s “failure to implement training protocols to mitigate the risk of misaligned switch accidents”, as well as Amtrak’s “failure to conduct a risk assessment prior to operating during a signal suspension.”
The NTSB recommends that CSX “develop a device or technique to eliminate the possibility of employees failing to perform critical tasks such as lining a switch, lining a derail, or ensuring cars are clear of the main track, and implement a safety management system focused on training, maintenance, equipment, and medical standards.”
They ask all railroads to work in partnership with Amtrak - to “come up with safety management criteria to support the implementation of Amtrak’s safety management system.”
They also ask the Federal Railroad Administration to look into “the causes of passenger injuries in derailments like this...and to look into potential methods for mitigating those injuries, such as installing seat belts in railcars.”
And most importantly, they want to require railroads to “develop a device or technique that acts as a safety net...to eliminate the possibility of employees failing to perform critical tasks such as lining a switch, lining a derail, or making sure cars are in the clear.”
