Kickoff time set for South Carolina-Georgia game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Following their bye week, South Carolina (2-3) will return to action to take on the Georgia Bulldogs at noon on October 12.
In their last contest, Georgia defeated the Gamecocks 41-17 in Columbia. The Bulldogs currently own a 4-game winning streak against the Gamecocks and have won six of the last 10 games between the two teams.
In his career, Will Muschamp is 1-6 against his alma mater as a head coach.
The game will take place at Sanford Stadium and can be seen on ESPN.
