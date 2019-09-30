Kickoff time set for South Carolina-Georgia game

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp meets with Georgia head coach and former teammate Kirby Smart before the Gamecocks took on the Bulldogs at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 9, 2016. (Source: WIS)
By Emery Glover | September 30, 2019 at 12:15 PM EDT - Updated September 30 at 12:15 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Following their bye week, South Carolina (2-3) will return to action to take on the Georgia Bulldogs at noon on October 12.

In their last contest, Georgia defeated the Gamecocks 41-17 in Columbia. The Bulldogs currently own a 4-game winning streak against the Gamecocks and have won six of the last 10 games between the two teams.

In his career, Will Muschamp is 1-6 against his alma mater as a head coach.

The game will take place at Sanford Stadium and can be seen on ESPN.

