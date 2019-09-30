First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking more 90s, then a big temperature drop!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re going to heat up even more before cooler weather settles in!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Warm conditions are expected tonight. Isolated showers are possible early. Lows will be in the 70s.
· We’re tracking near-record high temperatures this week, with highs in the mid to upper 90s by the middle to end of the work week.
· A cold front sweeps through the area late this week, giving way to much cooler weather by next weekend. Highs will drop into the 70s and 80s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, we’ll see a few clouds. Isolated showers are possible early, but once we lose the heating of the day, the showers will dissipate. Low temperatures will be in the 70s.
We’re expecting highs in the 90s for most of the work week. In fact, temperatures could flirt with some records!
On Tuesday, highs will be in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. The current record high for Tuesday is 94 degrees set back in 1986.
Highs will climb into the mid 90s Wednesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The current record high for Wednesday is 95 degrees set back in 1986. By Thursday, forecast highs could soar into the mid to upper 90s. The current record high for Thursday is 95 degrees set back in 1986 as well. We’ll watch the thermometer for you.
By the end of the week, a cold front will push through the Midlands. That front will usher in much cooler weather into the area. In fact, by this weekend, highs will drop into the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few isolated showers are also possible by Friday and Saturday. Rain chances are around 20% for now. Rain chances rise to 30% by Sunday.
We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. Hurricane Lorenzo remains a powerful storm over the Atlantic Ocean. Lorenzo poses no threat to land at this time.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Isolated Shower Possible Early (20%). Warm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Even Hotter. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the low 80s.
