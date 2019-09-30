First Alert Forecast: Hot Week Ahead, However BIG Changes Coming

Heat Continues This Week…However Big Changes On The Way
A weak cold front is moving into the state today. As with most fronts of late, not much cooler air behind the front and only isolated showers/thunderstorms can be expected. High pressure build back in for Tuesday and the rest of the work week. Look for a return to well above normal High temperatures the rest of the week with middle to upper 90s
As promised, a pattern chance takes place by the weekend. The ridge of High pressure will begin to breakdown as the Jetstream moves to the south and strong High pressure from the North will settle into the deep South. This will put an end to the middle and upper 90s until next summer! Much cooler conditions will start by Saturday.
Weather Highlights:
- Cold front will give us a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms today. No cooler air behind the front.
- Heat returns Tuesday through Friday (May see some record Highs this week)
- Much cooler temperatures are here by the weekend.
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. Hot. 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s
Tonight: Fair. Upper 60s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Near 90
