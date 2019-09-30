FIRST ALERT: Enjoy The Last Few Days Of The Heat

By Von Gaskin | September 30, 2019 at 12:56 PM EDT - Updated September 30 at 1:24 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The heat and humidity will continue.

Von Gaskin's September 30 noon forecast

We will flirt with record-breaking temperatures again this week before some cooler weather arrives in the area.

The record for today is 94° (1904) The forecast is for a high of 95°

Later this week we will also get close to a few other records.

Heat continues in the Midlands of SC
Heat continues in the Midlands of SC (Source: WIS weather team)

Some rain would really help us out, but the rain chance is 30% for a few showers, therefore most areas will remain dry.

Here is the latest on Hurricane Lorenzo.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.