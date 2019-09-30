FIRST ALERT: Enjoy The Last Few Days Of The Heat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The heat and humidity will continue.
We will flirt with record-breaking temperatures again this week before some cooler weather arrives in the area.
The record for today is 94° (1904) The forecast is for a high of 95°
Later this week we will also get close to a few other records.
Some rain would really help us out, but the rain chance is 30% for a few showers, therefore most areas will remain dry.
Here is the latest on Hurricane Lorenzo.
