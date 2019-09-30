Deputies investigating fatal shooting in SC daycare parking lot

TAYLORS, S.C. (WYFF/AP) - Authorities say someone was shot to death in the parking lot of a South Carolina daycare.
Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ryan Flood said someone made a 911 call at about 10 a.m. about an argument that led to a person being shot at least once.
He said deputies found the body in the parking lot of the La Petit Academy at the intersection of Old Spartanburg Road and Scottswood Road in Taylors.
“The investigation is still in its early stages, however investigators do believe this incident is isolated and not a random act of violence,” Flood said. “Investigators are continuing to determine what led up to the shooting and working on identifying the person(s) responsible."
Witnesses told WYFF-TV they heard about nine shots fired.
Greenville County school officials say three nearby schools have locked their exterior doors and are keeping students inside as deputies investigate.
Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
