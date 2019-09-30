Clemson’s Higgins named ACC Receiver of the Week

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson junior wide receiver Tee Higgins has been named this week’s ACC Receiver of the Week.
The Oak Ridge, Tenn. native led the Tigers on Saturday with six catches for 129 yards and a touchdown in their 21-20 win over North Carolina. Among the catches Higgins made was the game-winning 38-yard reception to put the Tigers ahead with 3:54 left in the game.
Higgins has been named ACC Receiver of the Week three times during his career at Clemson.
The Tigers return to action on October 12 at home against Florida State.
