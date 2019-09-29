Lexington Co. Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in hit and run collision on I-20

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the motorcyclist killed in a hit and run accident that took place shortly before 10 p.m. on I-20 westbound.
Officials say, Jeffrey Jay Wurtz, 44, and an unknown vehicle were traveling west when the vehicle made contact with Wurtz and his motorcycle.
It appeared as though Wurtz had laid is motorcycle down before being hit by the vehicle.
Wurtz was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained.
The vehicle did not stop and fled the scene. Their identity is unknown at this time.
Highway Patrol is investigating this incident has a hit and run collision. Anyone with any information regarding this accident is asked to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at *47 or *HP.
