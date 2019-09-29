Kershaw Co. deputies investigating shooting in Cool Springs Subdivision

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that took place in the Cool Springs Subdivision.
According to officials, around 7 p.m. a man was walking in the subdivision when a vehicle drove by and allegedly pulled out a firearm.
The altercation was allegedly due to an earlier incident between the vehicle occupants and the man walking.
The man walking pulled out a firearm of his own and shot at the vehicle.
After several calls from neighbors, KCSO deputies were able to locate the man, the vehicle and its occupants.
No one was injured. Deputies say this was a targeted incident.
