First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking a big temperature drop!

For Tuesday, we’ll see highs in the low 90s. Highs will rise into the mid and upper 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. But by the end of the week, a cold front will push through the Midlands. That front will usher in much cooler weather into the area. In fact, by next weekend, highs will drop into the 70s and 80s. A few isolated showers are also possible next Friday and Saturday.