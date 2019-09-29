First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking a big temperature drop!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Much cooler weather is on the way, but it’s going to take several days to get here.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect high temperatures in the mid 90s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Some patchy fog is possible later tonight.
· Get ready for more hot weather through the week.
· Highs will be in the low 90s Monday. A few spotty showers are possible. Rain chances are around 20-30%.
· We’re expecting highs in the low to mid 90s for the rest of the week.
· A cold front sweeps through the area late this week, giving way to much cooler weather by next weekend. Highs will drop into the 70s and 80s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Sunday, expect hot, humid conditions. High temperatures will rise into the mid 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. Some patchy fog is possible late. Low temperatures will be in the 70s.
We’re expecting highs in the 90s for most of the work week.
On Monday, highs will be in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers are possible Monday, but at this time, most areas will be dry. Rain chances are around 20-30%.
For Tuesday, we’ll see highs in the low 90s. Highs will rise into the mid and upper 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. But by the end of the week, a cold front will push through the Midlands. That front will usher in much cooler weather into the area. In fact, by next weekend, highs will drop into the 70s and 80s. A few isolated showers are also possible next Friday and Saturday.
We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. Hurricane Lorenzo remains a powerful storm over the Atlantic Ocean. Lorenzo poses no threat to land at this time.
This Afternoon: Sun & Clouds. Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Patchy Fog Possible Late. Warm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Monday: Partly Sunny and Hot. A Few Showers Possible (20-30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Even Hotter. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.
