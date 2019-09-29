Driver, passenger killed in collision on SC-6 near Heatly’s End Road

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The driver and passenger have been killed in a collision that took place on SC-6 near Heatly’s End Road.
Shortly after 10 p.m., an Acura sedan was traveling westbound when it collided with a Honda Civic that was traveling eastbound.
The driver and passenger of the Honda Civic were entrapped. They died on the scene.
The driver of the Acura was transported by EMS to Orangeburg Regional Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
