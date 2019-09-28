RCSD investigating shooting incident at nightclub on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place at a nightclub on the 9200 block of Two Notch Road.
According to officials, around 1:30 a.m. a fight started inside the Weekend Club that continued outside. Multiple shots were fired and an RCSD deputy working extra duty at the club return fire at the suspects that fled the scene.
Richland County Sheriff Department Crime Scene Investigators and Criminal Investigators responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
RCSD is continuing to investigate.
