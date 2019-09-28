Gamecocks take on Kentucky under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium

“Well, you know, third down is gonna be critical in this game,” Muschamp explained. “You know, sometimes, you know, third down can in some instances can be a little misleading, but when you play a team like Kentucky, you've gotta get off the field on third down because they're gonna, you know, they're a team that's totally content running the ball 40 plus times in the game, and so, you gotta understand that mindset and mentality, and there's gonna be some third and threes, some third and twos, some third and fours, and you've gotta win on those situations because that's where they keep the drives alive, and they keep expending the time, and that's somewhat of their makeup and what they wanna do offensively so you gotta get off the field on the third down.”