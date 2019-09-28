FIRST ALERT: Weekend Heat & Humidity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -We are all ready for some football, and some football weather. The problem is summer just will not let go.
Today we are expecting high temperatures in the low 90s that will feel like the upper 90s.
The entire weekend will feature highs well above average, as we start the work week high-pressure will continue to dominate but there is a slight chance of a shower Monday.
Most areas will stay dry and hot. In the tropics, Hurricane Lorenzo Is a category three hurricane with winds of 115 mph and is not threatening land.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.