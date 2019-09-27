UofSC Board of Trustees moves forward with new Greek Village parking after criticism

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In the wake of growing student and alumni criticism, members of the Board of Trustees joined by students and UofSC President Bob Caslen met today and moved forward with plans to build more parking for the Greek Village.
The criticism surrounded the handling of funds for a $36 million parking garage that the university announced plans for three years ago. Greek students have been paying fees since 2016 without any updates on the status of the new garage.
The new plan includes 800 surface level spots immediately across from the Greek Village.
Students said they are excited to see the product of the fees they’ve been paying for years now. Some students said they’ve paid almost $2,000 since the fees began.
“It’s just like, you want us to be a member, you want us to be involved in Greek Life. We want to be a part of the sorority or fraternity we are paying for, but at what point do we stop paying to be a part of it? That’s the most frustrating part,” Erica Mijon, an Alpha Delta Pi senior said.
Mijon currently pays $375 per semester in fees to fund the new parking.
“It equals to about $1,800 for the past three years, which could have gone to my tuition, but instead it goes to pay for something I’m already a member of,” Mijon said.
The board said the fees already collected will pay in full for the $7.5 million parking lot.
Luke Rankin- Student Body President
“$375 is not a little bit of money,” said UofSC student body president Luke Rankin. “It’s a significant fee, but again you pay it forward and it’s going toward the betterment of the university as a whole, the Greek community, and knowing that the students that come after you are going to be able to utilize this and have a better experience.”
Rankin said that he’s excited to see the board be transparent with the new parking plans.
“I think there was confusion from the students as to what the students expected. The fee was going towards and how all of that was being communicated,” Rankin said.
The board said the first 500 spaces will be completed by August 2020 and the last 300 by January 2022.
“Progress has been made, maybe not as much as we would have liked to have seen, but university parking has always been a struggle,” Mijon said.
The current parking fees will be eliminated after the spring semester. The new parking will be exclusively for Greek students, but the board hasn’t determined what the payment method will look like for one of those 800 spots.
The project is pending final approval by the Building and Grounds committee and full Board of Trustees on October 11.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.