Teen who battles seizures has wish granted at SC Aquarium

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina teen battling a seizure disorder was the guest of honor Wednesday as a national children’s charity granted a wish.
Natalie Zettles is an aspiring Marine Biologist but she is challenged with a serious condition called Refractory Epilepsy.
“No medications will work for this specific form of the disease but she has had several operations to help slow down the seizers she experiences,” Kids Wish Network spokesman Brent Morris said.
With the help of generous donors and sponsors, Kids Wish Network was able to grant the 13-year-old Sumter girl her wish: getting a first-hand look at what Marine Biologists at the aquarium do on a daily basis.
Kids Wish Network is a national charitable organization dedicated to infusing hope, creating happy memories and improving the quality of life for children with life-threatening conditions and struggling with life-altering situations.
For more information on Kids Wish Network, visit www.kidswishnetwork.org.
